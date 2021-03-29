AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents over the three-day weekend.
With those cases, the county surpasses the 4,000 mark in cases since the first was reported on March 24, 2020. The new cases bring the county’s total to 4,004 since the start of the pandemic.
The county’s 3,000th case was reported on Dec. 31, 2020. While it has taken nearly three months to increase from 3,000 to 4,000 cases, DeKalb County had recorded 1,045 cases in December alone.
As further evidence of the slowing pace, a total of 35 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of five per day. Monday marks the 32th consecutive day with new cases in single digits.
Monday’s new patients include two between ages 11-20; five in the 21-30 age bracket; one between ages 31-40; three in the 41-50 age group; and one between ages 51-60.
A total of 78 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department. The most recent death was reported Thursday, and three deaths have been recorded in March.
The Indiana Department of Health said Monday that 730 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 684,733 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
To date, 12,622 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from Sunday. Another 406 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,250,411 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,247,141 on Sunday. A total of 8,854,590 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 30 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, and educators and school support staff through grade 12 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Indiana residents age 16 and older become eligible Wednesday.
To schedule a vaccine, people can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if they do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
As of Monday, a total of 2,696,073 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,607,932 first doses and 1,088,141 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
