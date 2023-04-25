Motorcyclist hurt in crash with car
AUBURN — A motorcyclist suffered minor bleeding in a car-motorcycle crash that occurred at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Grandstaff Drive, Auburn Police said.
Edward C. Marti, 63, of Waterloo, sustained minor bleeding to the head. Police said he was ejected from his 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and hit his head on the asphalt. He was taken to an area hospital.
According to a crash report, Sharon A. Norris, 75, of Fremont, was exiting a parking lot in her 2010 Buick LaCrosse to make a turn onto Grandstaff. Noirris told police she observed another passenger vehicle turning into the parking lot and didn’t see the motorcycle due her view being obstructed.
Norris was not injured. Police estimated total damage to be between $2,501-$5,000.
Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests April 20-22, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Rachel Stebing, 39, of the 100 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. April 20 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior as a Level 6 felony and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Adam Glasser, 41, of the 200 block of North Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 2:23 a.m. April 21 by Butler Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Zachary Walters, 23, of the 1100 block of Irene Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. April 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a theft charge, a Class A misdemeanor.
Alfonso Garcia, 31, of Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. April 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor.
