GARRETT — A man died Friday afternoon north of Garrett when a tree fell on him, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Layton Casselman, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1100 block of C.R. 40, police said.
Ermergency response units were called at 1:28 p.m. with a report that a tree had fallen on a man. Rescuers arrived to find that Casselman was unresponsive. Police, fire, and EMS personnel worked at reviving him, but their efforts were unsuccessful.
A police report said it appeared that Casselman was attempting to cut down a tree when it fell in an unexpected direction and he became pinned underneath.
