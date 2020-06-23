AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library has received two historic paintings donated by Auburn High School graduate Kenneth Lange of California.
Lange purchased the paintings in the fourth annual Curated Sale of Historic Indiana Art, conducted April 11 in Indianapolis by Fine Estate Art and Jacksons Auction Co.
They replace oil paintings that were hung at the library in 1915 and destroyed in a 2017 arson fire that kept the library closed for nearly three years of renovation.
“Springtime in Brown County” was painted by Louis W. Bonsib of Fort Wayne (1892-1979). It will hang on the library’s main floor over the historic card catalogue that has been refurbished after surviving the fire intact.
Another Bonsib painting also survived the fire and hangs on the library’s upper floor after restoration of the artwork.
“Appalachian Landscape” by Clifton Wheeler (1883-1953) also was donated by Lange. It will be displayed on the library’s upper floor.
“Dr. Lange explained to me that he has fond memories of Eckhart Library,” said library Director Janelle Graber. “He chose to gift these paintings to the library as a way of giving back to the community where he grew up.’
Lange graduated from Auburn High School in 1964. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Michigan State University and his master’s degree and doctorate in mathematics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Lange now lives in Santa Monica, California, and works as the Rosenfeld Professor of Computational Genetics in the Departments of Computational Medicine and Human Genetics for the David Geffen School of Medicine of the University of California Los Angeles.
