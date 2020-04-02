ST. JOE — A Fort Wayne man was injured Thursday at 2:44 p.m. when his motorcycle struck a dog on C.R. 64, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Gerald Capehart II, 70, of Fort Wayne, suffered from minor bleed and contusions, and he complained of pain in his shoulder. An ambulance crew took him to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne for treatment.
A police report said Capehart was riding a 2020 Honda Gold Wing 1800 motorcycle eastbound on C.R. 64 when the dog ran into the roadway. The motorcycle hit the dog and overturned, throwing Capehart from the vehicle and causing $10,000 an estimated damage.
Capehart was wearing a helmet. The police report did not mention the condition of the dog.
Concord Fire Rescue, Parkview DeKalb EMS and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources assisted county police.
