Two people hurt in crash south of Garrett

GARRETT — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on C.R. 327 at C.R. 68 south of Garrett Wednesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
Reese Bordner, 17, of Wolcottville, suffered a possible neck injury. Raechelle Bondarevich, 32, of Three Rivers, Michigan, suffered a possible back injury. Bordner and Bondarevich were transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Upon arrival, emergency responders found Bordner's 2010 Dodge Ram on top of Bondarevich's 2016 Nissan Sentra at the southwest corner of the intersection.
According to a crash report, Bordner was traveling west on C.R. 68 and came to a stop at C.R. 327. Bordner then proceeded into the intersection, into the path of Bondarevich, who was driving south on C.R. 327.
Bondarevich's vehicle struck the rear passenger side of Bordner's vehicle, causing it to spin and then flip over onto the Bondarevich vehicle.
Police said C.R. 327 was shut down for approximately 30 minutes as emergency responders removed the patients. Both vehicles were determined to be total losses.
County police were assisted by units from the LaOtto and Garrett fire departments and Parkview EMS.
