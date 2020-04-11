AUBURN — A proposed Dollar General store for Auburn will be on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Auburn Plan Commission.
The store would be built at 433 W. 7th St. on the site of the existing Superwash car wash, which would be demolished. That would make room for a 70-by-130-foot store with 31 parking spaces, according to an application by developer Auburn Partners LLC and Shane Coffman of Liberty.
However, the city’s Department of Building Planning and Development staff is recommending that approval not be granted at Tuesday’s meeting.
A staff report recommends that “the Plan Commission continue this public hearing to provide additional time for revising the public road easement and any other issues brought up during the public input portion of this meeting.”
The report says, “While staff is supportive of the project, the request to modify the existing public road easement (West 9th Street alley/drive entrance) warrants more attention to ensure both the applicant’s needs and the city’s needs to maintain public access rights are adequately resolved.”
In November, the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals granted conditional approval of two variances for the project. The building was permitted a 10-14 foot setback from the west property line instead of 20-feet. A dumpster and enclosure were permitted to be located in the West 9th Street front yard. At the time, the project had not yet been identified as a Dollar General store.
To comply with Indiana’s stay-at-home order, the city is offering an option for the public to listen and participate in the meeting and public hearing from their homes.
Members of the public can attend a virtual meeting by calling 920-3205 after 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. Citizens are asked to mute their phones until the opportunity to speak is offered. Meeting documents may be found online at tinyurl.com/2020AuburnPC.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall at the Norman E. Yoder Council Chamber, 206 E. 9th St. A limited number of Plan Commission and staff members will be attending in person.
The meeting will observe a 10-person limit and 6-foot social-distancig requirement at all times. City officials said this may require some members of the public to wait outside.
Before a hearing on the Dollar General Store, the meeting will begin with consideration of a single-lot subdivision for a new home at 4712 C.R. 35 owned by Vernon “Chip” LaRowe.
