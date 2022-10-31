AUBURN — Companies proposing to build solar projects in DeKalb County will have to open their wallets to repair any roads they may damage.
Monday, by a 3-0 vote, Commissioners William Hartman, Todd Sanderson and Mike Watson approved a requirement that solar companies make an upfront, one-time $100,000 payment for each project they propose in DeKalb County.
Following the meeting, Watson, who proposed the guidelines, said the requirement is similar to what surrounding counties require of solar and wind turbine companies.
“All of the counties that have those solar and wind have a road use agreement that they negotiate and require them — whatever roads they use to access the site for construction — to be repaired,” Watson said. “Most of the counties, if it’s a gravel road, they require it to be chip-and-sealed afterwards, and if it’s an asphalt road, they make them repair and resurface it.”
Along with the road guidelines, commissioners voted 3-0 to approve economic development, decommission agreements and local counsel agreements.
The economic development agreement compensates DeKalb County and serves a couple of purposes, Watson explained.
“Solar developments don’t create much in the way of jobs, other than the initial construction phase,” he said. “Tax abatements have always historically been linked to job creation.
“Since that doesn’t happen with the solar companies, this has been an established pattern that they make economic development payments to the county and also because of the length of time they’re tying up the land so it’s not available for other developments.”
Randolph County, for example, which has about half of DeKalb County’s population, brings in about $40 million in economic development over the period of the tax abatements, Watson said.
“I think it will be higher than that here,” he added. “It also depends on how the abatements are structured too.”
The decommission agreement requires solar companies — at the end of the lease period — to return leased land to its original condition, and all panels must be disposed of and removed from the site, he said.
In addition, the agreement stipulates solar companies must post a performance bond in the amount of 115% of the amount it will cost to do decommission. “We’re guaranteed no matter what happens, for instance if they go bankrupt, that we have the funds to do the decommission,” Watson said.
The decommission guidelines will be revisited every five years to make sure the amount of that performance bond keeps pace with technology and inflation.
Because all of those agreements are very technical, the county has retained the firms of Baker Tilly and Barnes & Thornburg to provide consulting work. Baker Tilly is an advisory, tax and assurance firm. Barnes & Thornburg is a business law firm.
Any solar companies must negotiate those agreements as part of any development plan. During the meeting, commissioners noted those payments do not guarantee approval of an application.
In other business, DeKalb County Highway Department Superintendent Ben Parker said two trucks have been purchased by someone in Fordsville, Kentucky.
A 2004 Chevrolet sold for $7,877 and a 2005 Chevrolet sold for $9,188. As terms of the sale, the buyer must pay an additional 12% premium on each truck.
Parker said the buyer has five days to pay and 10 days to pick up the trucks. The trucks will not be released until the county receives payment, he told commissioners.
DeKalb County Council on Aging Executive Director Tracy Bell provided a third-quarter report on DART Transportation.
She said the agency has employed two more drivers for the school year and currently has 14 drivers.
The number of routes have increased from three last quarter to seven currently, she said.
“It has increased quite a bit,” Bell said.
“We know it gets slower during the summer because of all the school riders. We have a lot more school riders this fall than we’ve had in the past, so a lot of families are starting to utilize DART to get their kids to and from school, to and from sporting activities after school and practice.”
Hartman asked Bell why she thought DART was seeing an increase in school riders.
“Honestly, I think it’s more convenient for parents. I think we have a lot more parents that have two people working now, which maybe they wouldn’t have in the past, to help with their income … a lot more people are utilizing public transportation, and we’re doing a lot more advertising,” Bell said.
“I think whereas maybe in the past the thought was public transportation was for disabled and senior citizens, people are now starting to realize that our public transportation with DART is for everyone. That is what we’ve been trying to drive since I started last October.”
She said the agency raised $7,000 at a hog roast and hoedown fundraiser.
The commissioners approved the appointment of Daniel Pugh to the Butler Public Library board. His term will run through the end of 2023.
