Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School room 120.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St., Hamilton.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler.
7 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7:30 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
2 p.m. — Auburn Port Authority meeting to discuss necessary repairs and maintenance, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. Ninth St., Auburn.
3:30 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees, meeting to complete year-end business, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, C.R. 427, Waterloo.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club, C.R. 68.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, Commissioner’s Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
