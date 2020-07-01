WATERLOO — The DeKalb FFA Chapter participated in the FFA State Convention recently.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual state convention was held virtually. Members submitted their contests online or did live interviews when applicable.
The Leadership Development Event team that made it to the state competition focused on employment skills. DeKalb’s Sydney Hefty placed third at the state level. She participated in a virtual professional interview and wrote a cover letter and other necessary documents.
The agriscience projects also fared well at the state competition. Sydney Hefty, Bree Doster, Michael Kennedy, Matthias Hefty and Silas Refner all placed first in the state in their categories. Atticus Refner placed fourth in his category.
In the proficiencies competition, Gabe Hefty placed first in two proficiencies, Olivia Schowe placed first and fourth in her two proficiencies, Paige Lothamer placed fourth in her proficiency, and Kennedy and Sydney Hefty received silver awards for their proficiencies.
Sydney Hefty received her Hoosier Degree, the highest degree attainable in Indiana FFA.
For the third consecutive year, DeKalb’s entomology team placed first in the state. Members of the team were Nate Fillenwarth, Gabe Hefty, Sydney Hefty and Chloe Taylor.
Madison Schultis and Fillenwarth served as DeKalb FFA´s delegates. These are members who are not running for district office and who elect district and section officers. Sydney Hefty and Colton Eads ran for district office. More than 18 members ran for an office this year, almost double the normal number. Sydney Hefty was elected District III treasurer.
A new DeKalb Middle School chapter has been a healthy addition to the high school chapter. The middle school’s first quiz bowl team placed fourth in the state. Members of the team were Matthias Hefty, Baylee Doster, Logen Brand and Will Haupert.
Two teams of demonstrations were set to attend district competition, but due to the pandemic, they were unable to do so. The middle school had all contests filled for the district and state competitions.
The DeKalb Chapter is celebrating the conclusion of a very successful year. The chapter has 52 members who performed 238 combined hours of community service. Chapter members saw many opportunities for leadership enhancement.
Officers for 2019-20 were president Darien Harris; vice presidents Sydney Hefty and Chole Taylor; secretary Carlie Taylor; treasurer Bree Doster, reporter Jasmine Nueman; sentinel Colton Eads; student adviser Michael Kennedy; agriculture teacher and advisers Trace Dean and Leah Hefty; and District III secretary Sydney Hefty.
The DeKalb FFA chapter members said they are looking forward to many career development contests that are rescheduled for late this fall. Members thanked their advisers and the DeKalb Central school district for supporting their goals and leadership aspirations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.