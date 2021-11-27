AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Kristen Sailor of the 3900 block of Goshen Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 12 days in jail, with credit for six days served, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Robert Aikins of the 4900 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and a violation of driving conditions, a Class C misdemeanor.
Sara Irvin, who is listed in court records as being homeless from Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration for theft, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. In a separate case she was sentenced to 185 days of incarceration for possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be served consecutively and she received credit for 67 days already served.
Christina Wilson of the 4400 block of C.R. 72, Spencerville, was sentenced to 547 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
William Marshall of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, Wawaka, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Rebecca Combs of Waterloo, was sentence to one year of incarceration, all suspended except four days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Dale Owens of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for theft, a Level 6 felony.
Jenee Fugate Maurer of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
