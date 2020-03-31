AUBURN — The Annual Arbor Day Tree Sale of the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department will take place only through pre-sale orders this year.
In previous years, the tree sale was held at the Rieke Park Lodge. To practice social distancing, the department has made the event pre-order only.
A full list of trees and pricing is available at fal.cn/37lQL. To place an order, call 925-2997 or email parks@ci.auburn.in.us.
Residents of DeKalb County who purchase trees will have their trees delivered to their addresses on Thursday, April 23, and Friday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Purchasers from outside DeKalb County will have to make appointments to pick up purchased trees.
Low prices in the sale are made possible by sponsors Rick L. and Vicki L. James, NIPSCO, NISource Chairtable Foundation and Nucor, the department said.
