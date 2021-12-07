AUBURN — City residents will get one final say in the finalization of the city’s newest master plan during a public hearing on Dec. 14 with the Auburn Plan Commission.
The city’s building, planning and development department recently put the final touches on the master plan Auburn 2040.
The 100-page document will help to guide city leaders when it comes to future planning and development within the city. The master plan is the first plan created by the city in over 30 years.
The city took input from the public during the plans first unveiling on Nov. 4. At that open house, nearly 50 city residents took the opportunity to peruse through the document, which was highlighted on large displays at city hall.
Amy Schweitzer, department of building, planning and development administrator, said at that time, the document was nearly 98% completed.
In the weeks after the meeting, city employees have worked to finalize the document, which became available to the public last Friday.
In finalizing the document, Jennifer Barclay, city planner, said city staff tried to incorporate some of the feedback from residents into the final draft.
Walkability was one of the comments most left by residents during the open house. Other suggestions included continued revitalization of downtown, a sidewalk along 7th Street under Interstate 69 leading to Cracker Barrel and the Home Depot shopping center.
Another resident suggested additional recreation and walking trails on the city’s east side.
The document highlights several other needs of the city including:
• support for community events such as the farmers market;
• expanded housing options;
• enhancement of dining, arts and entertainment options;
• innovative ways to think about the city’s parking issues downtown;
• redevelopment of west 7th Street; and
• development of the C.R. 11-A interchange.
The final document can be found on the city’s website at auburn2040.com/resources.
The public hearing will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., Auburn, during the regularly scheduled plan commission meeting.
After approval by the plan commission, the document will then be sent to council for its final approval in resolution form.
