AUBURN — DeKalb County Relay for Life raised $28,000 during its 2020 campaign.
The top five teams and their totals were: A Strive for Wellness, $13,500; Gone2Soon, $3,700; Stan’s Clan, $3,500; Nucor, $1,950; and Team E, $1,200.
Top participants were:
All Stars, raising at least $2,500, first place, Donna Seiler; second place, Connie Bunguard; and third place, Joyce Boswell.
Grand Club, raising at least $1,000, Deena Johnson, Lisa Seiler and Mark Walter.
Sponsors were: platinum, Rick and Vicki James; gold, Nucor; silver, Butler American Legion and Seiler Excavating Inc.; bronze, Auburn Essential Services, Best Deal Auto Sales, Farmers & Merchants State Bank, LHN Dupont Hospital, RP Wakefield Inc., and Tireville Inc.; and signature level, Bell Equipment Services Inc., Color Master Inc., Nugen Law, Wible Realty and Young’s Property Management.
As a result of the American Cancer Society’s policy of no in-person Relays for 2020 due to COVID-19, DeKalb County Relay for Life conducted a drive-through luminary ceremony Aug. 22 in the parking lot of Dayspring Community Church, 2305 Indiana Ave., Auburn.
The drive-through ceremony honored and remembered those who have fought cancer.
