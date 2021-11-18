BUTLER — With the approval of the DeKalb County Eastern Community School District’s board, a new, two-year collective bargaining agreement was approved Monday night.
Under the agreement, beginning teacher salaries increased to $39,000 in 2021-22 and $40,000 in 2022-23. Effective and highly effective teachers who satisfy the experience factor are scheduled to receive an increase of $2,000 for 2021-22 and $1,500 for 2022-23, resulting in a $3,500 increase over two years.
In an effort to broaden the salary differential gap between beginning teachers and eligible returning teachers — as identified by the teachers’ association prior to ratification — a one-time academic need teacher retention catch-up factor was utilized, resulting in an additional one-time $1,000 stipend. This group will receive $4,500 over two years.
Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell said salary increases are by and large greater than previous years due to the additional funding the state has recently put toward teachers.
The additional funding that the school district traditionally puts towards teachers benefits — health insurance, retirement, etc. — will largely remain the same.
During Monday night’s meeting, Conwell updated the board on the district’s new website which is updated and live after several months of working on it. The new site is dekalbeastern.com.
Updates to the site include access to livestream events, school, student, parent and staff resources, upcoming events, open pre-enrollment forms, community engagements, latest school announcements, current happenings, employment opportunity and the Blazer Blog among other features.
The board accepted a $2,000 donation toward the Going Green Incentive Program. IMPACT Institute received a scrap steel donation valued at $13,380 and $750 plus tooling of $6,500. The steel donations came from Heidtman Steel and Triton Steel.
The board also approved several resignations and retirements. Those included:
• Dunia Campos, Eastside High School Spanish teacher, effective Dec. 31;
• Jillian Gerke, Butler Elementary food service, effective Oct. 29;
• Cary Patterson, NEISEC, effective Nov. 12;
• Tamra Lauer, NEISEC, effective Jan. 1, 2022;
• Jennifer Walters, NEISEC, effective Oct. 6; and
• Stephanie Emenhiser, Butler Elementary food service, effective Nov. 11.
