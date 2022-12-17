HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community schools board of trustees Monday approved the purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 truck for $49,995 from Kelly Chevrolet. The truck will be used for plowing, and also for corporation travel when necessary.
“The old truck that we currently have is beginning to cost us more than it is worth in repairs. That is why we did the purchase,” Superintendent Tony Cassel said.
The old truck will continue to be used to haul trash to the dumpster at night and to salt the parking lot, Cassel said.
The district expects to receive the new truck in late January or early February.
In other board business:
• Cassel reported the district has received its notice from the state of its tax rate for the 2023 school year and it has dropped from $0.83 per $100 of assessed valuation to $0.69 per $100 of assessed valuation.
“It has lowered significantly, in large part because assessed valuation of homes had really a double digit increase I think pretty much across the state. But then also just our careful budgeting and being fiscally diligent with our money, our rate dropped from 83 cents ... to 69.17 cents,” Cassel said.
“We’re only using 32 cents of the 44-cent referendum that the community passed in 2019. So it gives us an opportunity to benefit our taxpayers by having a lower rate and ... one of the things I said that we would work diligently to do is to only use from that referendum what we needed to use. We feel like we’re doing that and it’s a great way, in my opinion, to thank the community for trusting us, believing in our little school. We’re growing, we’re starting to do great things, so it’s nice to be able to come back to the community and say, ‘Hey listen, here’s where our tax rate is at now.’ And obviously we know that that can fluctuate a little bit from year to year, depending on assessed valuation, et cetera, but it’s nice to have this year where, when everything else seems to be going up in cost, that our rate has dropped.”
• Cassel provided an update on projects taking place throughout the school facility. New carpeting that is installed throughout the building is almost complete and should be finished by the end of Christmas break, Cassel said.
Installation of a solar field is underway. Crews have started putting in the posts for the solar panels and putting up the perimeter fencing, Cassel added. The solar project will be installed on about three acres of an 8-acre parcel of land that runs adjacent to soccer and football fields at the back of the school.
• The district has received about $600 in donations for its Angel Fund, which is used to help students’ lunch accounts during the holidays.
• The board accepted the resignation of assistant baseball coach Clayton Howard.
• The district recognized first-graders Hannah Noyes and Christopher O’Neill as students of the month.
