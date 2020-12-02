AUBURN — A decade ago, Matt Helmkamp was winning outstanding-performer awards with DeKalb High School’s jazz bands.
Now, the Auburn native finds himself in line for a much bigger honor.
Helmkamp plays guitar and co-wrote a song on “Never Will,” by Ashley McBryde and her band. The record has been nominated for a Grammy award in the category of Best Country Album.
The nomination puts the sweet in a year that has been bittersweet for Helmkamp.
“It really does feel great. It’s kind of something you work for, or work toward. … It’s just nice to be recognized like that,” Helmkamp said.
Although the nomination is the fourth for McBryde, it’s the first for Helmkamp, who joined her band two years ago.
Helmkamp’s thrill from the Grammy recognition was muted by being away from his bandmates when the news came. Since March, the band has played only one show, outdoors in September.
“As far as getting out and playing, and really getting to do what we do best, it’s been a little disheartening,” Helmkamp said about 2020.
Helmkamp plays extended guitar solos on several of the album’s songs. One of them led to his writing credit on the album’s title track.
“Matt Helmkamp, our lead guitar player, sent over this guitar riff that he had been playing. It kind of had this cool groove to it,” McBryde said in an interview for iTunes about the inspiration for “Never Will.”
Helmkamp said most of the guitar solos he played for the album were improvised on the spot.
“I’ll kind of have a starting point and and ending point in mind, and then kind of an arc, so the solo has a place to go,” he said. “I like to take in kind of melody ideas that she’s singing.”
On tour with the band, however, he plays the solos just the way fans heard them on the album.
His favorite solo comes in the song “Sparrow,” he said.
“I love the message of that song and the sentimentality of it,” he said. “The whole story of that song is being away from home and that feeling of missing home. But in a way, it’s almost like we’re missing the road, now.”
The song from the album he most enjoys playing is “First Thing I Reach For.”
“It’s super-traditional. … It’s a nice ode to the roots of country, kind of honky-tonk,” with the feeling of playing as “a bowling alley band,” he said.
In playing the album’s songs, producer Jay Joyce encouraged Helmkamp by saying, “Anytime she’s not singing, go ahead and cut through with guitar melody,” Helmkamp said.
The album’s credits also list Helmkamp for background vocals and hand clapping.
“I sing on a few songs live, and we worked up a really cool, three-part harmony section for the end of ‘Sparrow,’” Helmkamp said. “And the hand clapping was a fun moment when we had some of the songwriters and friends of Ashley’s come by the studio while doing ‘Velvet Red.’ We had the band, Ashley, and three other writers all around a mic doing hand claps for the chorus.”
In a rare exception to this no-shows year, Helmkamp joined the band last month for a performance at the Country Music Association awards show on national television. The video began with the camera focused on Helmkamp playing the intro to “One-Night Standards” and returned to him during his guitar solo.
McBryde and her band appeared on the show in recognition of their nominations for female vocalist of the year and album of the year.
“It was awesome to be there,” Helmkamp said. “You just stand back and try to soak in as much as you can. I’ve watched a lot of these award shows before, and now, here we are, getting ready to play on this one.”
Except for that highlight trip, Helmkamp has been back home in Auburn since the end of September.
“It’s a little bit pricey to live in Nashville, so this is just a way for me to eliminate expenses,” he said.
He spends his days working in the guitar gallery at Sweetwater, Fort Wayne’s giant music store.
“I have a really basic job of just unboxing, reboxing” and assisting with photography for the store’s website, he said.
“I’ve been practicing quite a bit … learning songs and going back to the basics and running scales,” he said. “I like to make people instrumental tracks. They’re good practice for me because I get to think in the context of writing a song. I’ve had a couple people take them, and they’ll write lyrics over the top of them.”
McBryde has sent him some new songs to review, but the band still has no date to resume touring.
Until he returns to the stage, Helmkamp can look forward to the Grammy award presentations on Jan. 31, 2021.
He’s in a position to win a Grammy because, unlike many top performers, McBryde did not hire Nashville studio musicians to play on her album.
“Ashley likes to use her road band for doing the record — which is amazing,” Helmkamp said. “I’m incredibly grateful for that opportunity.”
