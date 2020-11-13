Horizon Bank said Friday that beginning Monday, the lobbies of all its locations throughout Indiana and Michigan will be open by appointment only.
The bank’s drive-up, ATM and Live Video Banking facilities will remain open, and hours of operation will remain unchanged.
The bank said it encourages customers to call their local branches to schedule appointments during normal business hours. In addition, Horizon is encouraging customers to bank from home using many remote banking options available, such as: online and mobile banking, Bank by Telephone, Call Center (888) 873-2640 and ATM’s and Live Video Banking where available.
Because of the climbing trend in COVID-19 positivity rates, number of new cases and increased hospitalization rates, Horizon is proactively taking action to ensure a safe environment for its customers and employees, the bank said. This restriction will remain in place until further notice.
Horizon said it will continue to update customers and communities as the situation changes. It has created a dedicated web page on horizonbank.com for updates, ways to bank remotely, helpful resources and any changes to branch hours or services at horizonbank.com/covid-19-resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.