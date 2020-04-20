FORT WAYNE —The Indiana State Department of Health is continuing to host free COVID-19 drive-through testing clinics in Allen, Clark, Decatur and Lake counties.
The clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day through Wednesday, or until testing supplies run out. They are open to symptomatic healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers. Testing also is available to symptomatic individuals who live with one of these workers and people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk, such as obesity, high blood pressure or heart disease.
Locally, testing will be conducted at the Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne, Coliseum Campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd,, Fort Wayne.
Additional testing sites are in Gary, Greensburg and Sellersburg.
Testing is limited to one individual per vehicle. All individuals must be Indiana residents and present state-issued identification at the time of testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.