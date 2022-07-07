FORT WAYNE — The Parkview Cancer Institute recently received a $5,000 transportation grant from the American Cancer Society to support patients facing cancer diagnosis.
The ACS recently awarded $5.7 million in transportation grant funding to 400 health systems to alleviate the financial burden of transportation for cancer patients. Based on assistance provided through previous grant funding, the ACS grants will provide more than 228,000 rides to treatment for nearly 17,000 people.
“Some patients don’t have access to transportation of are too fatigued or sick to drive themselves,” said Dr. Kathy Goss, regional vice president of Cancer Control for the American Cancer Society. “The society collaborates with hospital partners to reach individuals in areas with high burdens of cancer and limited or no access to transportation because even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there. ACS patient support initiatives, such as transportation grants, fill critical gaps and are aligned with the ACS goal of improving lives for patients with cancer, caregivers and the community.”
Neil Sharma, MD president, Parkview Cancer Institute, said cancer treatments often require weekly or even daily trips.
“We are grateful for the support of the ACS as this grant helps improve access to specialized cancer care, especially for our rural residents and underserved populations,” he said. “It also complements the other assistance programs we offer to support patients throughout their care journey.”
