AUBURN — The DeKalb County Extension Homemakers will offer a class to help people preserve their garden harvest.
Purdue Extension master home food preservation instructor Molly Hoag will lead a program, “Preserve it now ... Enjoy it later.”
Participants will learn the importance of food safety during preservation, as well as the necessary equipment and supplies, recommended resources, recipesand the proper methods to safety preserve the garden you harvest.
The class is open to the public and all ages are invited to participate.
The program will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 in the lower level of the DeKalb County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn.
To register, contact Linda Wilson at 909-0358. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Visitors are asked to use the 10th Street entrance for this program.
