FORT WAYNE — David Lee Wirges, 39, of Auburn, Indiana, was sentenced this week by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Theresa L. Springmann after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and selling a firearm to a felon, said U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.
Wirges was sentenced to 60 months imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. The judgment included forfeiture of $1,546 in U.S. currency.
According to documents in the case, in March 2018, a confidential informant made controlled buys of heroin from Wirges at his Auburn residence at a time when Wirges was free on bond from drug charges pending against him in DeKalb Superior Court. During the federal investigation, Wirges also sold a .380-caliber firearm to the confidential informant, even though Wirges knew the confidential informant was a convicted felon.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the Auburn Police Department and handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tina Nommay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.