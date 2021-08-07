Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, courthouse, Auburn.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County department heads will be presenting their proposed 2022 budgets to the DeKalb County Council. Presentations will take place in the Commissioners Courtroom, DeKalb County Courthouse.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
Wednesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County department heads will be presenting their proposed 2022 budgets to the DeKalb County Council. Presentations will take place in the Commissioners Courtroom, DeKalb County Courthouse.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
6 p.m. – Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, public hearing on the 2022 budget, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn. The regular business meeting will take place at 6:15 p.m.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central Board of School Trustees, work session to discuss the upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning, Central Administration Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
6:30 p.m. — Maumee River Basin Commission, Steuben County Community Center multi-purpose room, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola. The agenda includes the dedication of the Land Use Conversion Program in honor and memory of Larry K. Gilbert.
