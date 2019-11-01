AUBURN — In the election race for mayor of Auburn, Republican candidate Mike Ley had outspent his Democratic rival Sarah Payne by nearly 2-to-1 as of their mid-October reports.
Ley had spent $35,546 since April 13, although some of that may have been for his campaign in the May primary election. Payne had spent $18,915 and did not have a primary race.
That left Ley with $18,605 cash on hand when he filed his report Oct. 14. Payne listed cash on hand of $4,628 in a report filed Oct. 23.
The reports showed Ley received total contributions for the year of $56,368, with $44,618 since April 13.
Payne’s report listed contributions totaling $23,744.
Payne’s campaign treasurer filed an amended report Oct. 23, changing the campaign‘s report of Oct. 18, which listed only $14,594 in contributions. The amended report added $9,150 to the total.
Payne’s Oct. 18 report listed $15,190 in expenditures, and the amended Oct. 23 added $3,725 that had not been reported earlier.
Payne campaign listed $6,139 in unitemized contributions. Donations of less than $100 do not have to be itemized. Her report appears to show 27 itemized individual donors.
Campaign reports define large contributors as those giving $1,000 or more. Payne’s campaign listed three individuals at $1,000 or more: Joann Sweitzer, Jenny Seiss (her campaign manager) and Susan Payne, all of Auburn.
Sarah Payne was the second-largest contributor to her own campaign, with $1,500 in cash and $80 of in-kind contributions, her report said.
Other contributions of $1,000 or more to Payne were $1,000 from IBEW Local Union 305 of Fort Wayne, $1,000 from the Indiana Democratic Party and a $1,176 in-kind donation from Testify Marketing of Fort Wayne, according to the report.
Ley’s campaign reported 20 contributors of $1,000 or more, including 14 individuals. Three individual contributors gave $5,000 each, and one gave $2,500.
Ley’s individual donors of $1,000 or more were Rick James, Tamara Fink, Cindy Fetter, Walter Fuller, Jeffrey Turner, Ruth Ann McAfee, Rebecca Schmidt, W. Erik Weber, all listing Auburn addresses or post office boxes; Richard Stahly of Cromwell, Ellen Stahly of Cromwell, Craig Linnemeir of Fort Wayne, Eric Pedersen of Angola, Nicholas Alwine of Huntington, and John Hoffman of Corunna.
Other large contributors to Ley’s campaign included: NE Indiana Political Action Committee for Better Government, $5,000; Ambassador Enterprises of Fort Wayne, $4,000; J.J.P. Excavating of Kendallville, $1,500; One Thirty East Seventh Street LLC of Auburn, $1,000; Sanderson Auto Sales of Auburn, $1,000; and Classic City Body & Paint of Auburn, $1,000.
Ley’s report does not indicate that he personally gave money to his campaign.
Payne’s largest expenditures include $2,241 to Big Red Sports of Auburn, $2,208 to Littlejohn Auctions of Auburn, $1,881 to Burkhart Advertising of South Bend, and $1,565 to Diskey Sign Co. of Fort Wayne.
Ley’s largest expenditures were reported as $16,388 to The JMT Co. of Auburn for printing and $9,457 to White Horse Entertainment of Auburn, listed as a film company.
During Ley’s successful Republican primary campaign, he received contributions of $11,750 and spent $2,216 by April 16, a report says. The primary election took place three weeks later on May 7, with Ley gaining 80% of the votes to win the Republican nomination over Pete Stinson.
