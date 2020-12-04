AUBURN — DeKalb County was among the many communities around the world to be featured on the official GivingTuesday day-of livestream.
The livestream was hosted Tuesday by NBC Today Show contributor Mario Armstrong and included greetings from communities participating in the global day of giving, as well as stories of generosity from around the world, special guests and everyday heroes who shared why giving back is important.
“It’s Giving Tuesday at the Community Foundation of DeKalb County in Indiana,” the foundation’s office manager, Taiylor Hollis announced during the Livestream.
The foundation participated in Giving Tuesday DeKalb with the goal of raising funds for area organizations.
From the end of October through Nov. 22, organizations with endowment funds with the community foundation could fundraise, with the organizations that raised the most money receiving unrestricted grants.
The first-place winner, which received a $5,000 grant, was Junior Achievement Serving East/Central DeKalb, which raised $21,100.
St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc., raised the second-highest amount — $10,622 — and received a $3,000 grant.
In third place was United Way of DeKalb County, which raised $4,750 and received a $2,000 grant.
“Giving Tuesday is a global movement that we were so excited to be a part of,” the foundation said.
“We are incredibly proud of all of the organizations that participated in Giving Tuesday DeKalb on this GivingTuesday. We also wanted to give a big thanks to all the donors who made this initiative so successful.”
A recording of the official livestream can be viewed on the foundation’s Facebook page.
