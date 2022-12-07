GARRETT — Three Garrett Police officers were presented with lifesaving commendations at Tuesday’s Board of Works meeting.
Officer Nathan Cox, Detective Michael Shutt and Capt. Craig Pepple were recognized by Mayor Todd Fiandt and Chief Gerald Kline for going above and beyond their duties in rescuing a motorist who was pinned inside of his pickup truck after colliding head-on with a tree in Altona on Sept. 1.
The officers were cited for their quick action when they discharged several fire extinguishers into the engine compartment to help subdue the fire just long enough for the Garrett Fire Department to arrive on scene. Had the officers not acted so quickly, the driver could have possibly been burned alive, according to Kline.
Kline also recommended the city and or the Garrett Police Department also honor Michael Riff, who was first on scene and attempted to rescue the driver, William Smith. Kline suggested Riff be presented with a plaque for his actions at a Common Council meeting.
Kline said reserve officers Donald Fike III and Jason Creech have been added to the force.
The police department’s activity report from Nov. 21 through Dec. 4 showed 107 calls for service, with 19 traffic warnings and four traffic tickets. Five arrests were made during the period; one for alcohol, two warrants, one traffic and one miscellaneous arrests. Officers recorded 113 business checks.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 10 code violations from Nov. 22 to Dec. 5. Six of those were for rubbish alone, and three with harborage of vermin and one with a combination of rubbish, vermin and a dilapidated building.
Four certified letters were sent during the same period. Eight abates were sent to City Hall for billing, one abate was complied, and six abates were sent to City Hall with multiple offenses. Her report showed 82 liens filed and 1,219 abate notices served so far this year.
Smurr, who is filling in for City Planner Milton Otero, reported five permits and two certificates of occupancy were issued during the same period.
In other business Tuesday, the board approved the purchase of two new dump trucks for the street department from Selking International, the lowest of three bids received, at a cost of $103,004, plus equipment package for $119,878 apiece.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger thanked the board for the purchase.
He also reported the ice rink at Feick Park has been installed in preparation for cold weather. Striping has been completed on Quincy Street from East Randolph Street and the curve at Second Avenue and along C.R. 48 to the city limit.
The board approved the purchase of a chopper pump for Northpoint Crossing at a cost of $14,210 from American Pump for the wastewater department.
Electric Department Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch told board members two apprentices are taking classes in Auburn this week. He reported the brackets for the 150 Hometown Hero banners will be installed when workers are available, but cannot commit to setting them up a daily basis. Plans are for banners to be displayed in the spring.
