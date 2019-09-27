AUBURN — A free training course leading to an Amateur Extra license will begin Oct. 8 in Auburn.
The Extra Class license is the top level license in the FCC Amateur Radio category and offers the greatest range of privileges.
“This course is conducted by FCC-approved instructors and, upon completion, students will be qualified to take the FCC license examination, to be offered at the Fort Wayne Hamfest on Nov. 16,” said lead instructor Jeff DeLucenay, KB9QG.
This series of two-hour classes, held each Tuesday and Thursday evening, will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, and finish on Thursday, Nov. 14. Registration is requested and may be done online at W9OU.org by using the "Contact" form.
The Northeastern Indiana Amateur Radio Association holds regular FCC-approved training and testing sessions as a free service to the community. Complete schedules and more information are at the website: W9OU.org.
