Today
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Monday
7-8 p.m. — DeKalb County Republican Women’s Club, meeting at the Republican Headquarters, 125 W. 8th St., Auburn.
Friday, Feb. 19
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
8 p.m. to midnight — The Garrett Eagles will host karaoke DJ Quad County, 220 S. Randolph St., open to the public.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Upstairs Downtown Auburn, self-guided walking tours of downtown spaces not normally open to the public, presented by Auburn Main Street at part of We Love Auburn. Tour locations are: Nugen Law, 221 S. Main St.; Carbaugh Jewelers, 108 E. 7th St.; The (Historic) Auburn Hotel, 301 S. Main St.; Auburn Brewing Company, 309 N. Main St. and Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St. Tickets are $10 to tour all five locations and are available on the day of event at any tour location.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, meeting at the First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave. The group is sponsored by the Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center.
Thursday, Feb. 25
6 p.m. — Flower seed bombs and upcycling plastic bags program, presented by DeKalb County Extension Homemakers, DeKalb County Office Building basement, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn. Free. Register by Tuesday, Feb. 23, by calling Joan Hursh at 925-0617. Class size limited to 15 people.
Friday, Feb. 26
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Tuesday, March 9
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, meeting at the First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave. The group is sponsored by the Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center.
Tuesday, March 23
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, meeting at the First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave. The group is sponsored by the Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center.
