ST. JOE — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle accident that occurred in the area of the 5000 block of C.R. 75-A.
At 2:58 p.m., Jeffery Lepper, 57, of St. Joe, was operating a 2008 Polaris Sportsman 500 on C.R. 75-A when, for an unknown reason, he left the roadway and struck a split-rail fence and then a tree. The vehicle then rolled, pinning Lepper underneath it, officers said.
Lepper was treated on the scene by medical personnel and then transported by ambulance for treatment of his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet or protective riding gear, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident, a news release said.
Conservation officers were assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, DeKalb EMS, and the Concord Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Officers said information on off-road safety is online at offroad-ed.com/indiana.
