One injured in Thursday crash

SPENCERVILLE — A Fort Wayne woman was taken to an area hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 3:32 p.m. Thursday on S.R. 1 at C.R. 72, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Megan Derickson, 36, of Fort Wayne, complained of leg pain following the crash. She was taken by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Police said Derickson was driving south on S.R. 1 in her 2022 Ford Bronco and braked to turn west onto C.R. 72. According to a news release, her vehicle was rear-ended by a southbound 2011 Ford F-650, driven by Charles Heath, 38, of St. Joe. Heath was not injured in the crash.
Police said Derickson’s vehicle was a total loss. Damage to Heath’s vehicle was estimated to be as much as $6,000.
County police were assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and Northeast Fire and EMS of Allen County.
