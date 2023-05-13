Local police officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests May 10-11, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Charles Harrison, 43, of the 21700 block of Woodburn Road, Woodburn, was arrested at 9:08 a.m. May 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicholas Jordan, 34, of the 2200 block of C.R. 19, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. May 10 by Butler Police on a charge of driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kyle Brooks, 32, of the 700 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. May 11 by Auburn Police on charges of criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor; public intoxication, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct, all Class B misdemeanors.
Gwyn Dohner, 40, of the 5000 block South, C.R. 300 East, Hamilton, was arrested at 7:15 a.m. May 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Todd Thrush, 45, of the 6800 block of C.R. 7A, Garrett, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. May 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
