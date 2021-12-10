AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 13 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday.
Stephen Collins of the 1000 block of Adam Avenue, Auburn, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Samantha Roberts of the 200 block of West Union Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and her driving license was suspended for one year.
Chainey Williams of the 200 block of Mowry Avenue, Bronson, Michigan, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except eight days, for dealing in marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for four days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 357 days.
Dalton Dowell of the 800 block of Westfield Drive, Bluffton, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Konrad Simpson of the 11000 block of Washington Street, Chagrin Falls, Ohio, was sentenced to 547 days in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for four days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Anna Harper of the 100 block of East Central, Coldwater, Michigan, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except eight days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for four days served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 357 days.
Jacinta Hefty of the 900 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Lisa Carwile-Hennesy of the 900 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 361 days and her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Laura Gilmore of the 1100 block of Cindy Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 361 days and her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Kristopher Bloom of the 100 block of Peabody Avenue, Columbia City, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Rick Radler of the 100 block of Pointe Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 14 days in jail for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Thomas Weimer of the 300 block of South Franklin Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 10 days in jail for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for five days served while the case was pending.
Bradley Wainwright of the 700 block of Helen Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except two days for possession of a device or substance used to interfere with a drug or alcohol screen, a Class B misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 363 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.