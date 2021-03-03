AUBURN — First Friday activities for March will take place Friday from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Auburn.
The event will highlight National Reading Month with virtual stories from Eckhart Public Library and the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department.
During First Friday, participants are invited to shop, explore, and taste what Auburn has to offer while social distancing, ordering online, utilizing curbside service, buying gift cards, shopping over the phone, leaving positive reviews and utilizing local delivery.
The public is encouraged to take “selfies” at any of the downtown murals from 5-7 p.m.
Haunted tours will begin at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tour participants should meet at 9th Street Brew Coffee House and dress for the weather, as it will be an outside tour.
