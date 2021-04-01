FISHERS — Libertarian Party of Indiana members elected a new chair and vice-chair when they met Saturday in Fishers and online for their annual convention.
Evan McMahon of Indianapolis was elected to replace Timothy Maguire, who had served as chair of the party for the past four years. Maguire had announced earlier in 2020 that he would not seek a third term.
McMahon said his focus will be on building party infrastructure, recruiting candidates, and supporting local county parties.
“In 2022 we will have at least 138 Libertarian candidates on the ballot. That’s every state rep, state Senate, congressional, and statewide office seat. Not even halfway through 2021 and we already have over 100 of those seats recruited and gearing up,” he said.
Lucy Brenton of Hardinsburg was elected to replace Erin Pyle, who had served as the vice-chair of the state party for the past two years. Brenton was the party’s 2016 and 2018 candidate for U.S. senator.
More than 160 members participated in the party’s first ever hybrid convention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.