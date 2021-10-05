Waterloo Lions holding holiday nut sale
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Lions are holding their annual holiday nut sale. Proceeds will benefit the Waterloo Fire Department and be used to purchase food for local senior citizen Christmas food baskets and other local projects.
Nuts may be ordered by texting or leaving a voice message at 925-6954 or emailing ssteinman2@hotmail.com. The order deadline is Nov. 1.
For sale are one-pound bags of mammoth pecan halves for $10; large pecan pieces for $10; jumbo cashew halves for $10; English walnut pieces for $8; deluxe mixed nuts (no peanuts) for $9; and double-dipped chocolate peanuts for $7.50.
