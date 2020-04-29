AUBURN — The community is invited to enjoy "Auburn in Full Bloom" this spring and virtually during the May First Friday this Friday.
During this time of COVID-19, members of the public are encouraged to shop, explore and taste what Auburn has, while social distancing by ordering online, using curbside service, buying a gift card, shopping over the phone, leaving a positive review and utilizing local delivery.
The Auburn Main Street organization is inviting people to enjoy the evening in downtown Auburn and celebrate Auburn in bloom virtually. First Friday organizers encourage the community to get outside, plant flowers, go for a walk, do some chalk art or send a letter to a medical professional.
Virtual music will take place Friday from 6-7 p.m. with Austin & the Avenue. Three giveaways will take place from from 5-8 p.m.
For more information visit AuburnMainStreet.org/@AuburnMainStreet.
