AUBURN — An Auburn is accused of intentionally striking a pedestrian with his vehicle in an accident last week that left the pedestrian with critical — potentially life-threatening — injuries.
Brandan Harris, 27, of the 200 block of South Center Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:55 a.m. Thursday, May 5, by Auburn Police on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in death or catastrophic injury, a Level 4 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
On Monday, formal charges of aggravated battery knowingly inflicting injury that creates a substantial risk of death; and leaving the scene during operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury, both Level 3 felonies, were filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Initial details of the alleged May 4 incident are described in an affidavit of probable cause filed in DeKalb Circuit Court by Auburn Police Detective Adam Barton.
During the course of his investigation, Barton said he and Detective Jake Quick interviewed Harris at the Auburn Police Department. During the interview, Harris admitted driving his 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis southbound from 257 Center St. When driving in the 400 block of Center Street, Harris observed Stefan Davis walking southbound on the right side of the roadway in front of him. In the affidavit, Davis is identified as being the brother of Harris’ fiancee.
Harris told police as he started to pass, Davis jumped in front of the vehicle. Harris stated he hit Davis hard, denting the bumper, shattering the windshield and breaking off the passenger side of the mirror, the affidavit said.
Barton said Harris admitted he did not stop and continued driving to the intersection of Center Street and Old Brick Road, then turned around and drove past the scene of the accident.
Harris then admitted to seeing Davis’ shoe and ball cap in the roadway, but denied seeing him lying on the side of the road, the affidavit said.
Harris admitted he had a cell phone in his possession and again admitted he did not stop, nor did he call 911 to report the accident, according to the affidavit.
Barton said he asked Harris why he did not call 911 and Harris replied that he was scared to call.
Harris continued to drive back to 257 Center St. and on his return, told the person identified as his fiancee about the accident, according to the affidavit.
The woman went outside, observed the damaged car, then called 911. Barton said.
During a police interview, the woman initially told police she had been driving the vehicle and had struck Davis — her brother — after he jumped in front of her. She told police Davis ran off and she drove to her residence and called 911, the affidavit said.
Her accounts of the accident were later determined to be false, the affidavit said.
Harris admitted that he is a drug user and had smoked methamphetamine at about 2 p.m. on the day of the accident, the affidavit said. He admitted to smoking marijuana after the accident to “calm his nerves,” according to the affidavit.
A police check on Harris’ driving status found Harris’ driver’s license was suspended. Harris admitted to police that he does not have a valid license and that it is suspended for unpaid traffic tickets, the affidavit said.
In an affidavit of probable cause filed in Superior Court II Monday, Quick said he conducted follow-up interviews and a canvas was done of the area on Center Street.
Barton advised that Harris, the woman and Davis all live at 257 Center St. with several children.
Barton told Quick that Harris and the woman had been trying to evict Davis for nearly a year due to him “being out of control,” the affidavit said. Barton said, according to Harris, he and Davis had been in a physical fight a week prior, but it was not reported to police.
On May 6, Barton said he met with an Indiana State Police crash reconstructionist, who said that Harris’ story was inconsistent with his findings, based on the injuries sustained by Davis, along with evidence gathered in the investigation.
During an interview at the Auburn Police Department, Quick said, Harris changed his story several times but ultimately claimed he left his residence in a Grand Marquis and traveled southbound to get a gallon of milk.
Harris said he was driving a a speed of 30-35 mph and saw Davis crouched in the southbound lane for about five to 10 seconds prior to impact. Harris said he did not brake or attempt to avoid hitting Davis because he thought Davis was playing “chicken,” according to the affidavit.
Harris claimed he did not intentionally hit Davis, but stated he was not going to move because he expected Davis to move, the affidavit said.
According to Harris, Davis was facing him with his head down right before impact, Quick said.
Quick said he believes Harris knowingly and intentionally struck Davis with his vehicle, causing catastrophic injury, due to his admission that he saw Davis in the roadway five to 10 seconds before impact, and his admission that he made no attempt to swerve or brake in an effort to avoid impact.
Quick said the accident reconstructionist’s investigation showed Davis was in a standing position when he struck his head on the near passenger side of the vehicle.
Quick said he believes Harris committed the offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated due to Harris admitting he used methamphetamine at 2 p.m. on the day of the alleged incident.
