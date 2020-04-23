GARRETT — Garrett’s annual spring cleanup day, originally planned for Saturday, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 issue, Mayor Todd Fiandt told the Board of Works Tuesday.
The city is looking to reschedule the cleanup in the fall, but is concerned residents will leave large items to be picked up around town.
“The code enforcement officer might be a little busy,” Fiandt said.
Residents can recycle 24 hours a day by using the bins at 400 E. Quincy St. by the street department barn or at the drive-through Marvin Hall Recycling Center at 109 N. Cowen St. on Wednesday evenings, Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings.
Fiandt also said he is communicating with area cities and towns regarding opening community swimming pools this summer. Much will depend on the state’s social-distancing rules, but a final decision has not yet been made.
Also Tuesday, Police Chief Roland McPherson reported personnel changes within his department, including First Class Patrolman Kyle Woods’ departure in the first week of May to join the Auburn Police Department. The board granted permission to hire another officer from the reserve unit to fill the vacancy.
McPherson said five officers have submitted applications to other agencies based on pay and benefit issues. Officer Alicia Castro has returned to work and is progressing through her refresher training course, he added. Castro returned from an 11-month deployment in Iraq and Kuwait in December as a member of the U.S. Army National Guard. Policeman Logan Kelly is currently awaiting return to the police academy due to the coronavirus, McPherson added.
Asked about additional compensation for officers who have worked through the shutdown, the board responded they already had been properly paid for their work.
McPherson said he is working to replace a sport-utility vehicle involved in an accident Jan. 6, resulting in the total loss of the vehicle. The officer was not injured in the incident, which happened in Allen County. The vehicle’s replacement value is estimated at $18,000, about $15,000 in value following deductions.
The chief would like to replace it with new SUV at a cost about $30,000. The department already had two Dodge Charger patrol cars on order, but they were canceled by Chrysler because the transmission no longer was available. The board suggested the department purchase one Charger and a new SUV this year.
The board approved a quote from Wessler Engineering to perform a required water loss audit and validation. The audit is mandated by the Indiana Financing Authority and must be completed by August 2020. It provides fees not to exceed $7,000.
The board also approved a quote from Insituform to do slip-lining of storm sewers in the Whispering Willows addition on the southwest side of town. The original lines were installed 13 feet deep in the mid-1990s, but no bedding was included around the pipes to help carry the load, causing them to collapse, according to Water Utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman.
Kleeman said his department will begin hydrant flushing the first week of May, will continue to repair yards from fall and winter work, and is scheduling with Pulver Paving to do more than 40 street patches.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch reported north station maintenance has been put on hold until June. AEP has removed the “Clipper” circuit from service due to improvements. This circuit feeds the city’s 69Kv backup line.
A service upgrade for Momentive Performance Materials on Taylor Road has been pushed back to June due to a delay in delivery of a transformer caused by the COVID virus situation, VanDerbosch said. Workers will install a reconduct circuit to a new pole line and complete final service installation in June upon arrival of the transformer, he added.
During a recent system study, the entire Garrett Electric pole inventory was photographed, documented and logged into GIS. All poles have been given a designation by number and circuit. VanDerbosch said the majority of poles currently do not have identifiers. The board discussed installing the tags to some 2,395 poles, and agreed to use in-house manpower for the job when time permits.
Following discussion, City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff will draft a contract with Auburn Essential Services to lease a 650-square-foot site in a fenced-in area of the old east substation to erect or install a prefabricated building to boost its service. The board agreed to charge AES a $1 monthly rental fee.
Brinkerhoff was given the go-ahead to draft a contract between the city and Republic Services to extend the current garbage contract that ends in May for another six months. The contract will bridge the city’s trash service until it can revisit the bidding process that was delayed.
The Common Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening was canceled.
