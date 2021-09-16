FORT WAYNE — In recognition of its newly offered bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Department of Criminal Justice and Public Administration is hosting its first symposium on the subject.
The degree program is designed to be student centered, career focused, and future oriented. It is comprised of a carefully selected set of courses and offers all the fundamentals for a successful and meaningful career in criminal justice, the university said.
“The university offered a criminal justice major until about 15 years ago, but never before in the form envisioned by this degree,” said Jospeter Mbuba, chair of the department. “This new Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice is something that not only did our current and prospective students want, but also the area’s law enforcement agencies,” Mbuba added.
One reason for that is that all sworn officers gain eligibility for credit transfers when they enroll into this program.
“We believe offering this kind of degree program is a benefit to all the communities in northeast Indiana. Many hiring agencies that scan applicants’ resumes for BSCJ as a main eligibility requirement will readily shortlist our graduates,” noted Mbuba, adding, “Moreover, our graduates will stand out above competitors in the region as our program offers unique tools for meaningful solutions to racial and inter-group tensions that have recently characterized urban societies across the country.”
The criminal justice symposium will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon in Neff Hall, Room 101. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature welcome remarks from university officials as well as presentations by current leaders in the criminal justice field: Stacey Hartman, Fort Wayne regional laboratory manager and forensic scientist with the Indiana State Police; Michael Martin-Drain, assistant regional director with the Indiana Department of Corrections; Jeremy Michaelis, special agent with the Indianapolis Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; and Scott Caudill, deputy chief with the Fort Wayne Police Department.
Mbuba says the department plans to hold the symposium every year and will focus on various aspects of the criminal justice system.
For more information on the new degree and/or the symposium, contact Mbuba at 481-6345 or mbubaj@pfw.edu.
