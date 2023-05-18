Promoting motorcycle safety

AUBURN — Waterloo resident Ed Marti can tell you first hand both the pleasures and the dangers associated with riding a motorcycle.
May is Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month.
He’s been involved in two accidents — most recently in April. “I hope it’s my last. I’m 63 years old,” Marti said.
“I’m an advocate for constitutional right and I’m an advocate for it’s the rider’s choice,” he said. “You dress for the wreck. Some choose to wear and some don’t (wear helmets).
“In town, at a low rate of speed, you’ll never see me with a helmet because I can’t hear,” he continued. “Once I hit the highway, I have one in my tour pack and it goes on my head.
“Not that 70 or 80 mph, it’s going to save your life, but there is that possibility. If you do expire, it won’t be from your head getting cracked.”
Marti is also a member of ABATE, which stands for American Bikers Aimed Toward Education. The group advocates for motorcycle safety, protect rights and help others.
Created in June 1975, ABATE of Indiana is the largest state motorcyclists’ rights organization, according to its website, abateonline.org.
There are 13 regions around the state. Region 0 includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties.
Marti has been riding motorcycles since he was 11. This is his fourth year with ABATE.
“I’m trying to be supportive of a group that if it disappears, motorcyclists are probably not going to like what they see come down the line with new laws,” Marti said.
“We had a law on the floor of the (Indiana) House to make it illegal to ride Friday, Saturday and Sunday because of the increased accidents,” he explained. “So do car accidents rise Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Everybody’s off work.
“I have to be aware. Motorcyclists have to be aware because we don’t have the protection of an automobile,” Marti said. Modern automobiles are more sound-proof than older models.
“Because I am a rider, I am a lot more observant when I’m in my car of other motorcyclists,” he said. Mopeds and bicyclists are also out there.
“We’re just wanting to put a bug in everyone’s ear to watch out for motorcycles,” he said.
Being in two motorcycle accidents gives him a unique perspective.
“We just need to be aware,” Marti said. “That goes two ways. Motorcyclists need to be aware of car and truck activity.
“I don’t hold any grudges against anybody. I choose to ride a motorcycle,” he added. “It happens. I’m grateful I haven’t suffered more than I have.”
Marti said it’s hard to put into words the feeling of riding.
“It comes from the inside. It’s a spiritual thing for me,” he said. “I’m a believer — I ride with CMA, Christian Motorcycle Association — and I get the opportunity to share my beliefs with others.
“You call it what you want, I just have a better connection when I’m out in the country on a nice, beautiful, sunny day, a little breeze going on, me on the bike and God talking.”
The 34th annual Mayor’s Ride takes place Sunday, June 4, beginning at the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 166 at 2930 W. Ludwig Road, Fort Wayne, ending at the DeKalb County Courthouse square.
Registration is from 9-10:30 a.m. with kick stands up at 11 a.m. For more information about the ride, call Marti at 402-2524 or Region 0 acting director Jerry Gordon at 229-6065.
