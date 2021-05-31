AUBURN — Continuing a longstanding tradition, DeKalb County residents gathered Monday on the courthouse square in Auburn to mark Memorial Day.
American Legion Post 97 of Auburn led a service that featured speakers, patriotic songs, a 21-gun salute and prayers.
The Legion honored special guest Clarence Hull of Spencerville, who at 100 years of age is DeKalb County’s oldest living military veteran.
A native of Fort Wayne, Hull served in the U.S. Army during World War II with the 11th Airborne Division.
While he was in training, he volunteered to become a paratrooper.
“I found out they paid $50 a month more if you were a jumper … that was double pay … I made more than a sergeant would,” he said.
When he and two other men in his unit became paratroopers, “All the rest of the company made fun of us. We were signing up with a suicide outfit, they said.”
Hull suffered an injury in jump training. “That was miserable, but I made it through, and I got my wings,” he said. He then volunteered for the airborne division’s signal corps.
He recalled a 30-day journey to The Philippines on a troop transport ship.
“To avoid the Japanese submarines, they had to take a zig-zag course,” he said.
Eventually, his unit was scheduled for a drop onto Japan.
“I was expecting to get into a real, big battle, but they dropped the atomic bomb before our time to jump,” he said.
Instead, Hull was assigned to the postwar occupation of Japan.
“The Japanese were hard fighters … but when the war ended and they surrendered, they became about as peaceful as you can imagine anyone being,” he said. “They greeted us and gave us a welcome when we came in. I couldn’t believe they could go from one extreme from the other.”
When the war ended, an officer assigned Hull to operate a teletype for his unit.
“I had a few minutes of instruction, and I was in direct contact with MacArthur’s headquarters,” Hull said.
Hull relayed news from Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s participation in the ceremony for the formal surrender of Japan.
“That was an interesting experience there,” he said.
After his service in Japan, Hull re-enlisted for another 18 months in the Army. While in Georgia, waiting to report to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, he met his wife-to-be, Jackie. They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in January.
On May 6, Spencerville staged a 60-vehicle parade with fire trucks and sheriff’s cars to celebrate Mr. Hull’s 100th birthday.
“When I look at the other countries, I’m glad I’m an American citizen. I like living in Indiana and DeKalb County. I think I’m living in the very best part of the world,” Hull said. “I have a lot to be thankful for — that God brought me through.”
Speakers at Monday’s ceremony included state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, and Auburn Mayor Mike Ley.
“Auburn and DeKalb County have lost many of our own citizens fighting for our country. We honor them all today,” Ley said.
The mayor noted that DeKalb County has a strong history of remembering and honoring those who served.
“However, I wish to remind us all that not every life was lost on a battlefield,” Ley said. “Many military personnel have returned home and, for many reasons perhaps we may never know, have ended their lives through suicide. a continuation of the casualty of war that we all need to recognize and remember.”
“Today is about remembering those who passed during war, but we should also recognize those who live with the consequence of war, and those of you in attendance who served in the military. We want to thank you for your service,” Kruse said.
“We still live in the greatest nation on Earth,” Kruse said. “The freedoms we enjoy as Americans come from God, but the soldiers who have fought to maintain them deserve our gratitude.”
