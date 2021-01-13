Waterloo Grant Township Public Library is at 300 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, phone 837-4491. Hours are: Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Weekly programs
• Virtual Craft — Tuesday, 2 p.m., posted on the library’s Facebook page;
• Yoga — Thursday, 6-7 p.m., free and socially distanced; waiver required; bring a mat and a water bottle.
Winter Reading
Winter Reading 2021 starting Monday, Jan. 18, and continues through Feb. 1. Children and families can pick up their Libraryopoly boards. Each participant will receive his or her board, along with six craft bags.
To start Libraryopoly, players will create their own dice. Participants will roll their dice for board advancement. As they complete tasks, they can color the squares.
• Complete one square for a prize ticket.
• Complete one monopoly (all squares of one color) to receive a punch prize.
• Complete one side of the board and receive five bonus prize tickets.
• Complete the entire board for an entry into the grand prize drawing.
• Bring in the Libraryopoly Board to receive tickets and prizes.
• Teens and adults may fill out a ticket per book read for a chance to win prizes.
Read Away Your Fines
During Winter Reading, patrons may stop in to update their account information. Verify, update, or add an email address and the library will waive $5 of the patron’s existing fines/fees. This will apply only to fine/fees accrued with the Waterloo Grant Township Public Library.
Auto Renewals
Items not returned will automatically be renewed on their due date.
Items may not be eligible for an auto-renewal in these instances:
• The item is needed for a hold.
• The maximum amount of item renewals has been met.
If you’ve given us your email address, you will be notified when your items have been successfully renewed, or if they were unable to be renewed.
Patrons will still accrue fines if items are returned late after all renewals have been exhausted.
Non-Resident Student Cards
We are still offering free student cards at our library. Parents and legal guardians can bring their children who are schooled within DeKalb County to sign up for their free student cards. Proof of address is required as well as a parent’s photo ID. Please note: Student cards are valid only at the issuing library.
Additional Information
• Face coverings are required for all patrons. Face coverings must completely cover the mouth and nose. Those who do not wish to wear a face covering can utilize the library’s curbside services by calling 837-4491.
• Computer and library usage is limited to 30 minutes
• Public areas are sanitized after patron usage, as well as periodically throughout the day.
• Library materials will be quarantined and sanitized after usage.
• The library is still providing curbside services.
• Please, utilize our exterior book drop at any time to drop off your library materials.
• At this time, we are not accepting book donations.
• We are not renting out our Community Room at this time.
• Study rooms are available by appointment only.
