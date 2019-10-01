Wednesday
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfield Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Thursday
Rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn, free community meal at 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship.
Friday, Oct. 4
Rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Northeast Indiana Amateur Radio Association, regular monthly meeting, 8 a.m. at Richards Restaurant, North Grandstaff Drive, Auburn. Anyone with an interest in the hobby of amateur radio is welcome to attend.
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Chili supper and bingo, 5 p.m., Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68; chili, hotdogs, dessert and drink. To enter a chili cook-off, call Jana Lepper at 341-6993 or Roberta Carnahan at 238-4532.
Auburn Foundry Supper, Roger’s Harvest House, 814 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m. Contact Sharon and Claude Jacobs at 925-2566 by Sept. 23 for reservations.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Septic system workshop, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Haynes residence, 3535 C.R. 15, Auburn; presentations on how a septic system works as well as maintenance to keep a system functioning properly. For more information or to RSVP, people may call the Soil & Water Conservation District office at 925-5620, ext. 3.
Friday, Oct 11
Fish fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, U.S. 6, Corunna.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic station on Van Vleek Street.
Monday, Oct. 14
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Friday, Oct. 18
Spaghetti supper, all you can eat, 5-7 p.m., New Life Lutheran Church, 365 Lockhart St., Waterloo. Freewill offering.
Saturday, Oct 19
Harvest supper, Norris Chapel Church, from 4:30 p.m. until gone. The church is located on C.R. 40A, five miles east of Auburn. A meal of ham, green beans, corn, homemade beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, salads, cake, pie and drinks will be served for a freewill offering.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Coffee Shop Talk, 6:30 p.m., Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St.; local author Philip Gulley will speak about his most recent book, “Unlearning God,” with time for questions afterward. He will sign books for those who bring their own copies. Light refreshments will be available.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Friday, Oct. 25
“Arsenic and Old Lace,” 7 p.m., DeKalb High School auditorium; tickets $7 at 920-1012, ext. 2132.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Halloween party, 6:30-8 p.m., Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68; food, costume judging and activities. Spencerville’s trick-or-treat time will be from 5-6:30 p.m.
“Arsenic and Old Lace,” 7 p.m., DeKalb High School auditorium; tickets $7 at 920-1012, ext. 2132.
Sunday, Oct. 27
“Arsenic and Old Lace,” 2 p.m., DeKalb High School auditorium; tickets $7 at 920-1012, ext. 2132.
Monday, Oct. 28
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfieeld Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Nov. 11
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Monday, Nov. 25
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfieeld Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Dec. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Monday, Dec. 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
