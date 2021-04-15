WATERLOO — Ashlee Shroyer has nothing but good things to say about her staff in the DeKalb Central school district food service department.
“Our food service staff has been nothing but flexible and open-minded to make sure that all of our children are fed,” said Shroyer, who is the school district’s food service director.
Recognizing the efforts of Shroyer and her staff, the Indiana Department of Education has presented the food service department with a Golden Delicious Apple Award.
In early January, the Department of Education challenged Indiana school food service programs to demonstrate and, when necessary, make improvements in nutritional quality and freshness of menus served to school children.
“Good nutrition is always extremely important, but especially so during a nationwide pandemic. We are happy to announce that the food service staff of DeKalb County Central United Schools welcomed this challenge and are hereby presented the Gold Level award,” Julie Sutton, director of the Office of School and Community Nutrition, said in announcing the award.
During the contest time frame, the food service department submitted self-evaluations of current menus that contained a wide variety of menu choices, including fresh fruits and vegetables, a mix of hot and cold entrees and other healthy menu planning techniques. The department also looked at the packing, presentation and appearance of its meals, Shroyer said. Menus and evaluations were reviewed by the Indiana Department of Education School and Summer Food Specialists.
Shroyer said aside from reviewing its menus for the contest, her department typically evaluates its menus on a nine-week basis to make sure that what is on the menu is what the students are eating.
Shroyer said the district’s school menus include fresh fruits and vegetables daily and avoid repeating menu items during the course of a week so that students receive a variety of foods. The department also exceeds a requirement that a hot entree is served for breakfast and lunch at least once a week.
“We do that way more than one time,” Shroyer said.
Popular menu items include pizza, orange chicken and rice, and homecooked-style meals, such as baked chicken and Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes, Shroyer said.
Shroyer expressed her appreciation for the support the food service has received throughout the school district.
“We’ve had some step-in lunch ladies, whether it be from central office or principals, or custodians, transportation — more often than not, they’re stepping in when we’re struggling with staff issues with our current climate,” Shroyer said.
“We are so thankful that everybody has made sure that feeding our kids is a priority, because it’s such a priority to us. I feel like the district really kind of embraced the importance of making sure that these kids get fed … whatever it took. My staff has done a phenomenal job, and so has the entire district.”
The Golden Delicious Apple award is one more recognition the food service department can add to its accolades. In 2018 the department received the U.S. Department of Agriculture Turnip the Beet Bronze Award recognizing outstanding summer food service program sponsors. It was a nonprofit of the year finalist in the local 2020 Duesy Awards and received the Multiplying Good-One in a Million Award 2020 for its work and coordination with the district’s transportation department to ensure feeding children in DeKalb County during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.