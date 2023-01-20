AUBURN — The Auburn Board of Works took another step Tuesday toward a goal of constructing an overpass at the city’s south edge.
Also, plans for another phase in a rural Auburn development were approved.
Tuesday, Board of Works members Herb Horrom and Denny McAfee and Mayor Mike Ley approved a contract with USI Consultants Inc. for preliminary engineering for a grade separation project at the CSX Railroad tracks.
Auburn has submitted a grant application with the Indiana Department of Transportation and is pursuing other grant opportunities, Ley said.
“Hopefully, we’ll secure one of those sources that would pick up a large percentage of the cost of the project,” Ley said. “You can’t take the second step if you don’t take the first.”
McAfee said having the engineering work started hopefully gives the city advantage in its grant bids.
“Yes, it does,” Ley said. “We’re invested. We’ve got skin in the game and we’re serious that we want this project done.”
The Board of Works approved infrastructure plans for Springs section II in the Heron Lake development along C.R. 427.
While in the county, the development is within Auburn’s extra-territorial zoning jurisdiction.
Following the meeting, Building, Planning and Development administrator Kellie Knauer and city planner Jim Cadoret said the Springs section II will feature 11 lots for residential homes.
“That’s the phase that got approved for the infrastructure installation today,” Cadoret said. “Once they have that all completed and accepted by the city and the county, then, they’ll do the plat where they can start selling lots and getting permits.”
In addition, Knauer and Cadoret said Heron Lake representatives have filed plans for another section, “Reserva,” a multi-family, town home units that will be for sale.
The Board of Works approved utility service and easement agreements with Auburn Retail LLC for the previously announced Texas Roadhouse, Chipotle and Verizon businesses in the Auburn Crossing development north of West 7th Street.
Board members also approved two $11,500 annual contributions — one each to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter and the other to the DeKalb County Council on Aging.
The board also approved the city’s annual agreement at $57,103 with the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership.
Tuesday, Anton King, president and CEO of the partnership, reviewed some of the highlights of 2022.
King said the county saw about $177 million of new private investment in 2022 – covering 74 different projects — about on par with the previous year.
The city’s parks department will repurpose a pole building located behind a former gas station on South Wayne Street into craft and wood shop at another site.
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum purchased the triangle piece of property that included the former gas station, and the pole building was offered to the city.
Water Pollution Control Superintendent Todd Sattison received approval for chemical purchases in the $175,000 range with Webb Chemical Co. and in the $100,000 range with Organic and Mineral Systems Inc.
The board approved a $35,000 contract extension with Wessler Engineering for stormwater services and the city’s MS-4 permit.
Lastly, an amendment was approved to the city’s bio solids handling improvements. By ordering parts in advance from a supplier in Auburn, Sattison said the city will save $14,556.21.
