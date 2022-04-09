AUBURN — Sheila Stonebraker said she is dedicated to continuing almost two decades of work in the DeKalb County Assessor’s office.
That’s why she is seeking a fifth four-year term as DeKalb County Assessor. She is seeking the Republican nomination in the May primary election. She is being challenged by Troy Myers.
Describing her role in office, she said, “The assessor is elected to fairly and equitably assess properties in DeKalb County. Through new construction assessments, annual equalization, and appeals, to name a few, the job of the assessor is to make sure that all property owners receive a property valuation that is reflective of what their property is worth. In addition to the assessment of real property, there is also personal property and annually assessed mobile home assessment.”
As the incumbent, she said, she has spent 16 years as county assessor, completing multiple four-year reassessment cycles, improving assessments and working with taxpayers to provide transparency and efficiency.
“My office works diligently to meet legislative deadlines, to meet state agency oversight requirements, and to use decades of knowledge and experience to accurately assess property,” she said.
“I want to continue to represent the taxpayers of DeKalb County in the best way I can, and that is to put my experience to work in creating fair and equitable assessments, across all property classes, residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial.”
Stonebraker said if re-elected, her goal is to continue to improve assessment quality while meeting deadlines for on-time tax billing, so that the functions of local government in DeKalb County can continue without interruption.
“Good management, dedication to public service, education and personal contact with the taxpayer will continue,” she said.
Noting her professional qualifications, she said, “I am a Level III Assessor-Appraiser, the highest assessment level of certification attainable in Indiana, with hundreds of hours of continuing education credits to maintain my knowledge and stay current with assessment topics. I have a strong and stable staff that will continue to ensure a smooth flow of work output to keep our priorities on target.”
Stonebraker said as assessor, she must be open to the issues that people bring to her office.
“You need to be willing to look at those and dig deeper and be open,” Stonebraker said.
For example, she said, last year, on over 31,000 parcels, her office saw 88 formal appeals of assessments.
“There are lots of people that come in that we speak with, we sit down and we go over their stuff to make sure that the data that we have is accurate. Those are informal appeals. We talk and communicate with hundreds of people every year. But a lot of times, when you sit down with somebody you can come to an understanding with the taxpayer. They see what we’re doing, why we’re doing it, how we’re doing it, and where that number is coming from. And a lot of times, that in itself takes care of any issue that there was,” Stonebraker said.
“There are other times when you do need to make changes … At the end of the day we come together on a value without there being an actual formal appeal.”
A member of the DeKalb County Republican Women, Stonebraker is a lifelong resident of DeKalb County and was raised in Richland township on her family’s farm. Before being elected for four terms to the position of assessor, she served as a deputy assessor and then chief deputy assessor.
“I’ve really enjoyed the time that I’ve been here and I hope to continue doing what we do here in the assessor’s office,” she said.
