AUBURN — Family, friends and fellow firefighters packed the Norm E. Yoder Council Chambers at City Hall Tuesday night in support of three Auburn firefighters who took the Oath of Office.
The three firefighters included Aaron Orwig who was promoted to lieutenant, along with Timothy Bobay and Cody LaRowe who joined the department as career firefighters.
Before the short ceremony, Fire Chief Michael VanZile thanked the council for its time and consideration.
The council agenda was a short one including a zoning map amendment and one resolution. Both issues passed on second reading.
After a favorable recommendation from the Auburn Plan Commission the council approved rezoning a piece of property at 259 Center Street from C1 (neighborhood commercial) to R2 (medium density single-family residential).
The property owner Larry Steffen, who petitioned for the change, is selling the property and was looking to satisfy an underwriter.
In years past the property has been a florist and most recently a hair salon with living quarters. In 1991 the property was rezoned to C1 to accommodate a salon at the request of the owner at the time.
Steffen said the property is no longer used for commercial purposes.
The final piece of business was the approval of a resolution to allow for the creation of a community coordinator position if the city receives funding from the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program. If awarded the city will commit $20,000 for a coordinator in 2022 and $40,000 in 2023. The community coordinator will be an employee of Auburn Main Street and the salary, withholdings and supervision of said position shall be the responsibility of Auburn Main Street.
The Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program will provide funding allowing the city to make the most of its $3.1 million in American Rescue Plan dollars. The state will be awarding funding to 12 communities.
The HELP program is a reimagination of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affair’s (OCRA) Stellar program. OCRA has collaborated with the Purdue Center for Regional Development, the Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement, the Ball State University Indiana Communities Institute, Ivy Tech Community College and other state partners to offer the new program.
Winning communities will be announced on Friday, Nov. 5 with project collaboration starting in 2022.
