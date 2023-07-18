AUBURN — The Indiana State Police is investigating a serious personal injury crash that occurred shortly before noon Tuesday on Interstate 69 near the 332 mike marker, about three miles north of Auburn.
The crash involved a semi-tractor/trailer that crashed into an Indiana Department of Transportation-contracted mowing tractor. This was not an INDOT mowing crew, but rather a contracted mowing service, police added.
The driver of the mowing tractor was critically injured during the incident. He was treated by Parkview EMS medics at the scene, and then transported to a Fort Wayne hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.
The driver of the semi-tractor/trailer was transported to Parkview DeKalb hospital for further medical evaluation, and also for chemical testing as required by law in all crashes involving serious bodily injury or fatality.
As a result of this crash investigation and clean-up, northbound traffic on I-69 had to be shut down down for nearly four hours. Traffic was backed up for several miles and had to be diverted off onto S.R. 8 in Auburn during the closure, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation, and at this time, there is no further information to be released, state police said Tuesday afternoon. Should further information become available, an update will be sent out, police added.
Once the investigation is complete, the full report will be turned over to the DeKalb County Prosecutor for review and determination of any warranted criminal charges to be filed, police added.
The Indiana State Police was assisted at the scene by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb Parkview EMS, the Auburn and Waterloo Fire departments, INDOT and First Call Towing Service.
