AUBURN — At first light, cars, trucks and campers began lining up Friday to park around the DeKalb County Courthouse square and on side streets east to Union and west to Jackson streets for the annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Downtown Cruise-In.
The cruise-in has become one of the festival’s most popular events, with owners bringing more than 700 vehicles to display this year, organizers said. The $10 fee to participate supports the city’s automobile museums.
The cruise-in opened its gates at 10 a.m. with check-ins at the corners of 6th and Main and 11th and Main streets. Vehicles of all types and conditions shone under sunny skies for about 20 blocks.
Rex Horsewood of Hoagland wiped down the fenders of his gray, 1956 Chevy five-window pickup on the south side of the courthouse square Friday morning. Horsewood, who graduated from Auburn High School in 1967, said his late father-in-law, Frank “Bud” Bassett, left him the vehicle in his will about three years ago.
“I told him I would bring it up to this (cruise-in) every year,” Horsewood said.
Horsewood said he has brought the truck back to Auburn a few times in the past year to ride the fair parade and also in the Christmas parade at Thanksgiving. The truck is equipped with a six-volt battery so the lights aren’t very bright at night, so he plans to leave it with family in Auburn overnight before heading home tomorrow.
Scott Beam paired his love of classic cars and outer space with his 1977 Corvette covered with graphics depicting the Apollo space program, which drew several glances Friday.
“Mission Commander” Beam began working the LunarVette with a team of friends last December to honor the 50th year of the Apollo moon landing and the thousands of people who worked in the space program to make it a reality.
Astronauts and Corvettes are tied together from the outset of the space program, according to Beam. General Motors gave a 1962 Corvette to Alan Shepherd, the first American in space. Astronauts were offered a special lease program through General Motors, making a Corvette a much lower-cost vehicle, he added. The program ended in 1971.
Using various Adobe Photoshop programs, Beam assembled a series of photos from the NASA website of the various space flights preceding the Apollo 11 lunar landing, plus the astronauts on board. His favorite photo on the LunarVette is of “Earth Rise” just above the license plate on the rear deck of the car, the photo view the astronauts saw of Earth from the spacecraft.
Creating the collage of graphics to fit the curves of the Corvette took time and planning, according to Beam, creating a model of the car to be sure no seams would be in the way of the artwork. The artwork was then made into an interpretive wrap. A replica space suit of the one worn by Neil Armstrong covers the passenger seat of the car.
Beam first took the car out for a spin on Father’s Day to the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio, for the commemoration of the space flight. Since then, Beam has used the car as an educational tool at various sites, including a recent summer program at the LaGrange County Library. More information about the car and its informational mission can be found at Lunarvette.org.
John Ackerman of Wolcottville returned to the ACD Cruise-in for the fourth time this year with his 1961 Corvair Rampside camper. Ackerman sold the original truck and camper, and years later, bought back the Cree Camper to put on this truck, he said. Ackerman said he tore apart the camper and had it rebuilt the camper after seven or eight years,
The 140-horsepower engine is a bit larger than the original motor, and he changed the original interior from blue to brown. Last summer, he and with his wife, Toni, took the camper out for an overnight trip.
