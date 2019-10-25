Clothes dryer catches fire
AUBURN — Auburn firefighters were called to a dryer fire at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Virginia Lane.
Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke coming from the single-story home. Firefighters quickly extinguished and the clothes dryer was removed from the home, Fire Chief Mike VanZile said. There was no extension beyond the dryer.
Firefighters used a fan to remove smoke from the home. Two people inside the home escaped without injury.
Firefighters had the situation under control by 11:39 p.m.
